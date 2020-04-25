Shared Harvest Foodbank, OSU to host pop-up pantry

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee, in partnership with Shared Harvest and The Ohio State University (OSU), will be hosting a contact-free pop-up pantry on Saturday, April 25, from noon to 2 p.m.
In a press release sent by OSU it said that food for 1,995 households will be available at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua.
