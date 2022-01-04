CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) said that he tested positive for COVID-19 Monday night, only days before he was supposed to be in Washington D.C.

According to a release by Senator Portman, he was preparing to return to Washington D.C. when he took the at-home test Monday. He says that while the test was positive, he is asymptomatic and feeling fine.

Portman will follow CDC guidelines by isolating for the next five days. During that time, he says he will be working from home and unable to attend voting in Washington D.C.