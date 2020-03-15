Sen. Portman supports DeWine order limiting restaurant, bar service

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Senator Rob Portman says he supports Governor DeWine’s decision to limit bars and restaurants to takeout and delivery only.

He released a statement to 2 NEWS, saying:

“The decision made by Governor DeWine today to stop in-restaurant service but allow takeout and delivery will help keep everyone safe by avoiding larger gatherings. I support the decision and commend the governor and his team for their pro-active leadership during this crisis. We must all do our part to slow the spread of the virus. That means practicing good hygiene, social distancing, and avoiding crowds. “I strongly supported the $8.3 billion initial federal emergency legislation to deal with this crisis that passed last week. I am now working with my colleagues and the Trump administration on economic stimulus legislation to help workers and small and mid-sized businesses that I hope will pass the Senate early this week.

“I’ll continue to work with Republicans and Democrats in Congress and with the Trump Administration to do everything possible to provide Ohio families the help they need to stay safe and deal with the economic dislocation that is occurring.” Sen. Rob Portman