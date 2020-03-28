Closings
There are currently 107 active closings. Click for more details.

SeaWorld furloughs more than 90% of workforce

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — More than 90% of SeaWorld’s current workforce has been furloughed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Friday.

In a nod to the role tourism plays in the company’s business, SeaWorld said it has been significantly impacted by the coronavirus as individuals around the globe are encouraged to stay home to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We have made the painful but necessary business decision to temporarily furlough over 90% of our current workforce, including corporate employees, to position the company for long-term viability,” SeaWorld said in a statement. “During this time, our focus is on resuming normal operations and welcoming back guests and Ambassadors as quickly as possible.”

In an update published on its website, SeaWorld said its animal experts will continue to look after animals in the company’s care.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS