Seattle Amazon employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

SEATTLE (KXAN) — An Amazon employee in Seattle has tested positive for COVID-19, which is caused by the Wuhan or novel coronavirus, the Seattle Times reports.

According to the newspaper, Amazon sent a message out to employees in Seattle and Bellevue explaining that the employee went home sick on Feb. 25 and has not returned to work.

The company says all employees who worked closely with the person were notified.

Amazon reportedly has over 53,500 employees in the Seattle region.

Full Coverage of the Coronavirus Outbreak can be found here

