Miami Valley schools returning to classroom; some not offering online options

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ahead of the 2021-22 school year, Centerville City Schools will be back in person and they won’t be offering a remote option for students.

“Schools were allowed to offer a remote option up until the end of June 30. Then, starting July 1, if districts were interested in doing something differently they had to fill out a form and ask permission from the Ohio Department of Education,” said Centerville Superintendent Dr. Tom Henderson.

Henderson stressed that no child will be left behind in a full return. “We’ve always helped, assisted, and supported families who have children who have underlying compromising health issues. We’ll continue to work with them on a case-by-case basis, and support the best way we can.”

Tipp City Schools is also returning to in-person without online options this year.

“For families who are still nervous about the virus, we have a mask option. Anybody who feels they might wanna wear a mask for protection most definitely can,” said Tipp City Schools Superintendent Mark Stefanik.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli feels that returning fully to in-person will help students with learning. “It’s not the same as being face to face where you can read my body language, I can read your body language. I can see whether or not you actually understood what I actually was teaching.”

