Salon, barbershop owners say business continues to bounce back one year after shutdown

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – One year after the COVID-19 shutdowns, some salon and barbershop owners say business is continuing to bounce back.

Some business owners told 2 NEWS they have seen a bigger spike in customers over the past month as more people are getting vaccinated.

“It has been insane,” said Kristin Rutledge, the owner of Identity Hair Salon in Celina. “I don’t think anybody will ever take for granted getting their hair done ever again.”

Rutledge told 2 NEWS her team is seeing about the same level of business compared to before the pandemic and is able to meet the demand while following state regulations.

“I feel like going forward that the industry is just going to thrive, at least from what I’m seeing in this area,” Rutledge said.

At Deeez Cuttz Barbershop in Trotwood, barber Blacktie Brown said he is hoping business gets back to pre-pandemic levels soon as more customers return.

“Business has been picking up a lot, especially since our administration got the deal done for the stimulus package,” Brown said. “You’re starting to see a lot of people out spending money.”

Both Rutledge and Brown said they feel optimistic about the future.

“Things were very stressful for a lot of people all over the country, globally for a while, so things are starting to pick up a little bit,” Brown said.