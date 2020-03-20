Rumpke needs customer help to reduce risk to its employees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In a press release Rumpke is reaching out to its customers with a few requests in an effort to reduce employee exposure and help combat the spread of illness.
What can customers do?
- Bag all trash – even if it is in a Rumpke trash cart. This reduces employee exposure to items like used tissues and other personal hygiene products.
- Place trash at the curb the night before scheduled service.
- Continue to place recycling in recycling containers loose – not in plastic bags. Ensure you only place the correct items in your recycling container. Remember items like trash bags and grocery bags, tissues, napkins and paper cups aren’t accepted.
- Properly dispose of medical sharps. Medical sharps used to administer medication to individuals or pets should be placed in a rigid plastic container, clearly marked “Sharps”, sealed shut and placed in trash.
