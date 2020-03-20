1  of  3
Breaking News
DLM at Washington Square closed due to flooding 9 more residents of Miami Co. care facility considered presumptive positive COVID-19 cases Fairborn Police are looking for a missing woman
Closings
There are currently 126 active closings. Click for more details.

Rumpke needs customer help to reduce risk to its employees

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
7-23 rumpke_1532381590655.jpg.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In a press release Rumpke is reaching out to its customers with a few requests in an effort to reduce employee exposure and help combat the spread of illness.

What can customers do?

  • Bag all trash – even if it is in a Rumpke trash cart. This reduces employee exposure to items like used tissues and other personal hygiene products.
  • Place trash at the curb the night before scheduled service.
  • Continue to place recycling in recycling containers loose – not in plastic bags. Ensure you only place the correct items in your recycling container. Remember items like trash bags and grocery bags, tissues, napkins and paper cups aren’t accepted.
  • Properly dispose of medical sharps. Medical sharps used to administer medication to individuals or pets should be placed in a rigid plastic container, clearly marked “Sharps”, sealed shut and placed in trash.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS