RTA to help DPS families get to food sites

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – RTA will provide free transportation for Dayton Public School (DPS) families to obtain food from DPS food distribution sites starting Wednesday, April 15 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a statement from DPS Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth J. Lolli DPS has served more than 193,000 meals to its families during the state-mandated school closure. RTA is now serving to help bring those families to its locations on distribution day.

RTA said in a statement to 2 NEWS that it is excited about this partnership and proud to support its community friend, Dayton Public School.

Click here to see the seven routes and distribution centers RTA can take DPS families.