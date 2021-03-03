RTA offering free rides to vaccine clinics

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transportation Authority is upholding a strong commitment to the Miami Valley by offering community members free rides to get COVID-19 vaccines.

“We want to make sure that access to getting the vaccine is not going to be a problem as it relates to transportation,” said Brandon Policicchio, chief customer and business development officer for the RTA. “We think it’s important for our community as a whole as well as our customers to ensure that they have barrier free access to get the vaccine, and transportation is one of those things we’re happy to be able to check off that list of not being an issue to get it.”

Policicchio said since the start of the pandemic, the RTA has not halted their services in recognition of the region’s critical need for transportation.

“When you look at our ridership pre-pandemic, we’re still at around 60 percent of that previous demand. So that really speaks to the amount of our customers that rely on us for those essential jobs and essential medical appointments,” he said. “And when you start reducing service, that cuts off some of that access. And also, it doesn’t really help with the social distancing aspect on the buses if you have more people trying to ride one bus as opposed to three buses coming in a more frequent spacing.”

He added, now, that same need for transportation applies to community members who need the vaccine. He said with the economy relying on healthy workers, and a healthy workforce relying on an end to COVID, they’ve removed as many barriers as possible to help get the community back to normal.

“All we ask is that when customers call us and they want a ride to their vaccine appointment, that they have that vaccine appointment previously scheduled so we can ensure that we get them there on time, and we will schedule the trip. There’s no scheduling parameters. We will ensure that they get there at the time that they have that appointment scheduled for.”

Any Montgomery County resident eligible to receive the vaccine can call RTA’s call center at 937- 425 8300 seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a ride. For info on how to book your trip or about the Greater Dayton RTA, click here.