Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, has tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesman for the famed entertainment duo said the 75-year-old magician is responding well to treatment.
“Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic,” their publicists said in a statement.
Horn is only occasionally in the public eye more than 16 years after a tiger attacked him and dragged him offstage during a show at The Mirage in Las Vegas. The tiger bit into his neck Oct. 3, 2003, resulting in severe injuries.
Siegfried & Roy performed with white tigers for years before the attack, becoming one of the world’s most famous magic acts.
