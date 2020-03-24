Closings
There are currently 112 active closings. Click for more details.

Rosencrans Memorial Blood Drive still on

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bob rosencrans family_76986

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 10th annual Bob Rosencrans Memorial Blood Drive will still be held on Saturday, March 28 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dayton Community Blood Center.

In a press release the Community Blood Center (CBC) called on donors to help prevent a blood shortage as the community acts to halt the spread of COVID-19. CBC is also enforcing new cautions and restrictions at blood drives, including social distance between donors.

The CBC asks people interested in donating to make an appointment at www.donortime.com or call 937-461-3220.

“We still plan to have the blood drive,” said Megan Rosencrans, daughter of the former Moraine mayor. “I’ve been reminding people about it, letting them know how dire the need is right now with so many drives cancelled.”

Bob Rosencrans led a life dedicated to community service, including his years on Moraine City Council and his more than 70 lifetime blood donations.  He was 61 and serving his second term as Moraine mayor in 2010 when he was killed in a car accident.  The family has sponsored the blood drive in his memory since 2011.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS