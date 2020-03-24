Rosencrans Memorial Blood Drive still on

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 10th annual Bob Rosencrans Memorial Blood Drive will still be held on Saturday, March 28 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dayton Community Blood Center.

In a press release the Community Blood Center (CBC) called on donors to help prevent a blood shortage as the community acts to halt the spread of COVID-19. CBC is also enforcing new cautions and restrictions at blood drives, including social distance between donors.

The CBC asks people interested in donating to make an appointment at www.donortime.com or call 937-461-3220.

“We still plan to have the blood drive,” said Megan Rosencrans, daughter of the former Moraine mayor. “I’ve been reminding people about it, letting them know how dire the need is right now with so many drives cancelled.”

Bob Rosencrans led a life dedicated to community service, including his years on Moraine City Council and his more than 70 lifetime blood donations. He was 61 and serving his second term as Moraine mayor in 2010 when he was killed in a car accident. The family has sponsored the blood drive in his memory since 2011.