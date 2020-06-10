(WDTN) – Rite Aid announced 21 additional COVID-19 self-swab testing sites in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including one location opening at Rite Aid store in Dayton on Thursday, June 11.
The site will be located at 3875 Salem Ave in Dayton and each testing site will utilize self-swab tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, who will work through the store’s drive-through window.
All adults 18 years of age or older, even if they are not exhibiting virus symptoms, are eligible for testing and can pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule an appointment.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Rite Aid to open new testing site in Dayton
- Moraine to reopen parks, indoor track
- Therapist Burnout: Taking care of mental health professionals
- Travel picks up as states reopen; AAA says planning more important than ever
- Kings Island announces reopening protocol, Public Health urges heavy consideration of recreational activities