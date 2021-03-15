Restaurants scale down St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some bars and restaurants are getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but they’re forced to scale their events down this year due to the pandemic.

Last year, businesses were unable to host celebrations on St. Patrick’s Day since the Ohio Department of Health ordered bars and restaurants closed to in-person dining two days prior.

At Dayton’s Dublin Pub, where St. Patrick’s Day is the biggest day of the year for business, co-owner Steve Tieber and his team are getting ready to bring back the festivities – but with several changes.

“Two years in a row, it’s changed the way we do business,” Tieber said. “It’s a huge hit. It’s monumental.”

This year, visitors won’t see the huge crowds of previous St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at the Dublin Pub, Tieber said. The live music and dance performances will return, he added, but reduced capacity means reservations are required for indoor and outdoor tables.

Masks must be worn unless you’re actively eating or drinking, Tieber added.

“What we really want to do is deter a huge line of people waiting to get in,” he explained.

At Jimmie’s Ladder 11 on Brown Street, reservations are encouraged, said manager Joseph Abrams. The stage inside the restaurant will be empty this year since live entertainment will not be featured, but Abrams is expecting all the tables will be taken.

“We’re still expecting a fine event and a decent turnout, so we’re excited about it,” Abrams said.

As more people get vaccinated, some restaurant owners told 2 NEWS they feel optimistic about the months ahead.

“Restaurants are hiring,” Tieber said. “And not just us. Everybody is.”

The Dublin Pub is also planning to open a drive-thru along Wayne Avenue Wednesday for those who want to come by for food or to-go alcohol but prefer to celebrate at home, Tieber said.