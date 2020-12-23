Restaurant owners relieved as Congress passes COVID-19 stimulus package

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several local restaurant owners say they’re relieved they may soon receive a second loan from the Paycheck Protection Program as Congress passes a new COVID-19 stimulus package.

The new federal relief package sets aside more than $284 billion for PPP loans and includes some changes to the program to target businesses struggling the most during the pandemic.

Several restaurant owners have told 2 NEWS they have seen a decline in business during the recent coronavirus surge, leading to layoffs at some establishments.

“Towards the middle of November when the cases spiked up, we saw at least a 20 to 30 percent loss of business from an already down 20 to 30 percent year-over-year business,” said Dino Dimitrouleas, who owns George’s Family Restaurant in Harrison Township.

Dimitrouleas told 2 NEWS he’s grateful Congress has passed another round of federal stimulus, though he wishes it came much sooner.

His business received a PPP loan in the spring, which was a huge help, he said.

“PPP helps,” Dimitrouleas said. “Everything helps. So whatever they can do, our industry has taken a significant hit.”

“There’s some access to dollars there a little more aggressively than there were in the spring,” said Liz Valenti, chef and partner at Wheat Penny Oven & Bar in Dayton. “Also there’s some retained employee credits, tax credits that are going to benefit us.”

Wheat Penny received nearly $750,000 through the program in the spring, which was used entirely for payroll, Valenti said.

Valenti considers the new federal package a good first step.

“It still doesn’t address everything that our furloughed employees are enduring,” Valenti said. “The $300 per week from the federal government will enhance the money they’re getting from the state, but that’s still not a living wage.”

The owners of George’s Family Restaurant and Wheat Penny told 2 NEWS they will apply for a second PPP loan if they qualify.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS