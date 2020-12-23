Restaurant owners relieved as Congress passes COVID-19 stimulus package

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several local restaurant owners say they’re relieved they may soon receive a second loan from the Paycheck Protection Program as Congress passes a new COVID-19 stimulus package.

The new federal relief package sets aside more than $284 billion for PPP loans and includes some changes to the program to target businesses struggling the most during the pandemic.

Several restaurant owners have told 2 NEWS they have seen a decline in business during the recent coronavirus surge, leading to layoffs at some establishments.

“Towards the middle of November when the cases spiked up, we saw at least a 20 to 30 percent loss of business from an already down 20 to 30 percent year-over-year business,” said Dino Dimitrouleas, who owns George’s Family Restaurant in Harrison Township.

Dimitrouleas told 2 NEWS he’s grateful Congress has passed another round of federal stimulus, though he wishes it came much sooner.

His business received a PPP loan in the spring, which was a huge help, he said.

“PPP helps,” Dimitrouleas said. “Everything helps. So whatever they can do, our industry has taken a significant hit.”

“There’s some access to dollars there a little more aggressively than there were in the spring,” said Liz Valenti, chef and partner at Wheat Penny Oven & Bar in Dayton. “Also there’s some retained employee credits, tax credits that are going to benefit us.”

Wheat Penny received nearly $750,000 through the program in the spring, which was used entirely for payroll, Valenti said.

Valenti considers the new federal package a good first step.

“It still doesn’t address everything that our furloughed employees are enduring,” Valenti said. “The $300 per week from the federal government will enhance the money they’re getting from the state, but that’s still not a living wage.”

The owners of George’s Family Restaurant and Wheat Penny told 2 NEWS they will apply for a second PPP loan if they qualify.