Republicans: No new coronavirus relief

(NBC News)  Senators are leaving a $3 trillion coronavirus rescue bill on the table as they break for Memorial Day. 

Democrats accuse Republicans of wasting time when Americans desperately need their help.
 
“Not one vote on legislation having to do with COVID-19 in the entire month of May,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer noted.
 
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says they’ll eventually vote, but told Fox News any bill passed “won’t be a $3 trillion left-wing wish list.”
 
More than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in the United States, with more than 95,000 deaths due to the virus.

