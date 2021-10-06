DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Recent US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reports found in Ohio the COVID-19 vaccine may have assisted in preventing 13,000 virus infections, 5,300 hospitalizations, and 1,800 deaths in Ohio seniors from January to May of this year.

The findings come from a research study at HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE). The study looked at Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) beneficiaries and those fully vaccinated within county levels.

The same study revealed nationally, COVID-19 vaccinations had connection with reducing 265,000 virus infections, 107,000 hospitalizations, and 39,000 deaths with Medicare beneficiaries. An Ohio Department of Health report also shows that of those who were hospitalized with the virus since this January, more than 96% weren’t reported to be vaccinated fully.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, happy to see the amount of lives saved by vaccination. “So it’s nice to see this number. We know from doctors, we take our advice from doctors, this will save lives, and it’s proving out to be true,” said Whaley. “I can say you don’t want to experience the loss of a loved one ever. We all have to go through it, death is a part of life. But, when you have a way to make sure people can stay safe, just do it.”