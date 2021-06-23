Reports says enough vaccine for every American, can prevent hospitalization and death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the dangerous Coronavirus Delta Variant spreading across the US, many medical experts are now saying that illnesses like this can be avoided by getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

“Anybody that’s been vaccinated hasn’t shown up to Miami Valley Hospital with Covid and had a bad outcome due to Covid. So they haven’t been hospitalized, they haven’t been on a vent, they thankfully haven’t passed away if they’ve gotten immunization,” said Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen.

Dr. Allen says the problem isn’t in the amount of supply, with the CDC also reporting there’s currently enough vaccine for every eligible American to get their shot. “Our supply is good. Our demand is pretty low currently so we’re still working on that. We’re still getting it out into the community, there’s still opportunities to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Allen.

While Dr. Allen admits that the COVID-19 vaccines aren’t 100% effective in preventing the virus, the benefits outweigh any potential small risk or side effect. “I think this is a huge benefit. If I get vaccinated will I not get covid? No you still may get covid but if you do you’ll have a much less potent version of it,” said Dr. Allen.