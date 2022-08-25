COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 23,436 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a continuing decline.

Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week seven times in a row.

Before July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months. It previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases end in late May. Over the past week, the state averaged around 3,348 new coronavirus cases per day.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. While Ohio saw a drop in cases week-over-week, more people were hospitalized with the virus. The 604 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (86 per day) mark a decline from the 665 last week.

ODH said 96 died from the virus, up slightly from 90 deaths the week prior.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 3,049,546 + 23,436 Hospitalizations 124,151 +604 Deaths 39,406 +96 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

A total of 6,664 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days. Another 5,015 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,442,295 +6,664 – % of all Ohioans 63.67% – % of Ohioans 5+ 67.34% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,896,975 +5,653 – % of all Ohioans 59% – % of Ohioans 5+ 62.65% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.