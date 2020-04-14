Closings
Rep. Plummer will help guide next COVID-19 stimulus package

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State Representative Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, recently joined a working group that will offer guidance on the development of the Phase IV COVID-19 stimulus package in regard to criminal justice systems.

In a press release from his office, he explains that the working group consists of accomplished state and local leaders from across the country and was assembled by Justice Action Network, the largest bipartisan organization in the country advocating for criminal justice reform at the state and federal levels. 

“I am honored to serve on this working group, and I thank Action Justice Network for their efforts in addressing criminal justice during coronavirus pandemic,” said Plummer. “My 30 years of experience at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be put to good use as we work together to find ways to manage this crisis.”

He says the goal of the group is to ensure the Phase IV stimulus package supports state and local jurisdictions that are prioritizing public health while maintaining public safety and incentivizing other jurisdictions to follow suit.

“The coronavirus pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges in our already overburdened criminal justice system,” said Plummer. “I look forward to seeing what measures can be taken that would help alleviate some of these difficulties.”

The working group will meet weekly by videoconference.

