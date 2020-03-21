Relief campaign launched to help WSU students during coronavirus pandemic

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State University Foundation has established an emergency relief campaign to help students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many students are facing difficult circumstances regarding food, housing, lost wages, mental health, educational challenges, and other financial constraints.

The Wright State Student Emergency Relief Campaign includes funds that can make an immediate, direct impact in students’ critical areas of need.

Click here to make a contribution.

Details are expected to be announced soon on how students can apply for assistance.

“We are appreciative of those that are able to participate in this effort to help students facing unexpected challenges,” said Bill Bigham, interim vice president for advancement. “This is an unprecedented time for all, but the assistance provided to our students in the midst of this will be a great encouragement to them and meet some very real needs.”

The Wright State Foundation is supporting the campaign by providing an additional $1,000 for every 100 gifts.

“The Foundation is excited to provide a challenge grant for this important effort. Our Foundation board has always been committed to helping meet the needs of our students, and in these unprecedented times, we are proud to partner with the university to encourage increased support from our alumni and friends,” said Scott Rash, CEO of the Wright State University Foundation. “I know the Wright State family is one that cares about students, and we invite alumni and friends to join us in providing support to them at this challenging time.”

The campaign will support the Deedrick Student Support Fund, Counseling and Wellness Services Fund, Raider Food Pantry Fund, Remote Learning Support Fund, and the Student Employment Relief Fund.