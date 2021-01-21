Registration for those 75 and older can register for COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration for the next group of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Miami County opens Thursday.

Miami County Public Health said it will reopen registration at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, for next week’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments for persons 75 years old and older. Miami County Public Health said it will have a few hundred vaccine appointments for next week and appointments fill up quickly.

In addition to Miami County Public Health, there are four other COVID vaccine providers in Miami County. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine providers in Miami County visit: https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration

Health officials warn community members the supply of vaccines is very limited and appointments will be made according to the number of vaccines available each week. Appointment slots will fill up quickly and registration will close once full. Registration will reopen once Miami County Public Health receives the next vaccine allocation amount from the state. Due to the limited supply of vaccines community members are encouraged to use other vaccine providers in the county.

Registration information for Miami County Public Health is listed below:

When : Appointments for 1/26/2021-1/29/2021 for persons 75 years old and older can make appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday through Friday

: Appointments for 1/26/2021-1/29/2021 for persons 75 years old and older can make appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday through Friday Where: By appointment only, clinics are located at: Miami County Public Health located at 510 W. Water St. Troy, OH 45373

By appointment only, clinics are located at: Miami County Public Health located at 510 W. Water St. Troy, OH 45373 How: Register online at: https://bit.ly/3bwyoyP or call: 937-573-3461

Health officials said it is not possible to register early or make future appointments for their category.