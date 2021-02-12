Registration for 65+ opens in Montgomery County Friday morning

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration in Montgomery County for the COVID-19 vaccination opens Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. for those 65 years old and up.

Registrations have been filling fast and Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County said due to limited supply, registration is limited to the first 740 registrants. The next vaccination clinic will be held Wednesday, Feb. 24 at the Dayton Convention Center on E. 5th Street.

To register visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-5700.

Phase 1B Eligible Individuals Include:

Montgomery County residents 65 years of age or older

Montgomery County residents ages 16 years of age or older, with a qualifying severe congenital, developmental or early-onset disorder as listed below

Vaccine recipients must be age 16 or older to be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine

Any individuals with one of the conditions above AND an intellectual or developmental disability who have not yet received the vaccine should contact their local board of developmental disabilities for assistance scheduling an appointment

Participants must show proof of age and Montgomery County residency

(examples include driver’s license or photo ID, birth certificate, physician statement (including shot records), census records, U.S. Passport, etc.)

but those individuals will not be able to receive vaccination during this clinic

Public Health staff will be available to direct participants to the clinic area

Vaccination will be provided free of charge

For updates about future vaccination clinics, visit www.phdmc.org