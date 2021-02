FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration opens Friday for two vaccine clinics in Montgomery County.

The clinics will be next Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 4 at the Dayton Convention Center.

Wednesday, March 3, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Thursday, March 4, 2021, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Appointments open at 8:30 Friday morning for anyone 65 and older and those with qualifying medical conditions. You can make an appointment over the phone or on Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County’s website.