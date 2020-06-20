Reds Hall of Fame reopens to the public

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum at the Great American Ball Park reopens Saturday, June 20, at 10 a.m.

Members were allowed in for a special preview June 13.

To ensure the health and safety of visitors, the museum has introduced enhanced cleaning and disinfecting measures. Staff have also added more hand sanitizer stations throughout.

The museum has also reduced capacity to aid in social distancing and staff will required to wear masks. Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask but it is not required.