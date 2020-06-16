Red Cross testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies for limited time

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN) – The American Red Cross will test every blood, platelet and plasma donation for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time, which will help inform whether donors have had and recovered from the coronavirus.

The organization stresses that it is not testing for people who believe they currently have the virus, and ask that donors who believe they do to wait 28 days before donating.

Results for the test can be viewed in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or through its online portal 7 to 10 days after the donation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS