Red Cross testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies for limited time

(WDTN) – The American Red Cross will test every blood, platelet and plasma donation for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time, which will help inform whether donors have had and recovered from the coronavirus.

The organization stresses that it is not testing for people who believe they currently have the virus, and ask that donors who believe they do to wait 28 days before donating.

Results for the test can be viewed in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or through its online portal 7 to 10 days after the donation.