Recovered COVID-19 patient receives special sendoff from Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering woman who has recovered from COVID-19 received a special sendoff Thursday as she was discharged from Miami Valley Hospital.

Health care workers lined the halls of Miami Valley Hospital to applaud Jennifer Sibert, who beat COVID-19 after roughly a month in the hospital.

“It was very overwhelming just seeing everybody so happy and all the support,” Sibert said.

Sibert told 2 NEWS she first noticed something was wrong April 1. Doctors originally thought she had pneumonia, she said, but she soon developed a high fever and had to be put on a ventilator for two weeks.

“I remember asking to call my husband before going on it, and then I remember them taking the tube out, and that’s about it,” she said.

Sibert, who missed Easter Sunday, said she can now continue her recovery at home.

She said she is grateful to all of the doctors and nurses who took care of her.

“I feel very fortunate,” Sibert said. “I know a lot of prayers got me through it. I just feel very happy and lucky to be able to go home.”

Sibert urges people to do whatever they can to protect themselves and others from the virus.

“I think the smart thing to do, not just for yourself but for other people, is you should always take the precautions,” she said. “Wash your hands, wear a face mask and just be considerate of everybody.”

Sibert also said she was excited to head home to see her dogs and cats.

After she finishes rehab for her arms, she plans to head back to her job at a financial services company, she said.