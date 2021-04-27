Miami Valley reacts to updated CDC guidelines on outdoor masking

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated information on wearing masks while outside. The new release says many people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks outdoors, unless in a crowded area or event. While these guidelines remain a little stricter for unvaccinated people, many people feel we’re moving in the right direction.

“I think even the people who’ve been hard core mask wearers, we still recognize it’s not the most fun thing,. It’s not comfortable, and it’s not the way humans are used to interacting. So, I was excited about that,” said Amanda Weinstein.

Weinstein is vaccinated herself, but says it’s going to take some adjusting to get used to the new guidelines. “Something in your head still goes ‘Oh don’t do that!’ I think it’s gonna be weird and exciting. It’s gonna be like we’re all weird middle schoolers again,” said Weinstein.

Many medial professionals are also excited about this step forward in the fight against COVID-19. “We are not abandoning masks in all our outdoor activities. We are really starting to peel back some of those levels of protection, particularly for those individuals who’ve been fully vaccinated,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.

Now that restrictions have been loosened, the restaurant business is ready for outdoor dining and to see customers smiling faces. “Obviously everyone’s ready to take the masks off outdoors, but we also do have to be safe and respect people who maybe don’t feel it’s ready as well,” said Yellow Cab Tavern Worker Brian Johnson.