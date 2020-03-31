PUCO extends Winter Crisis Program, winter reconnect order

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) said in a press release that it will be extending application deadline for the Winter Crisis Program and that its extending the winter reconnect order.

In the release PUCO says that families can apply for the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program until May 1. The Winter Crisis Program is a one-time benefit to customers of a regulated utility that have a disconnection notice, have been disconnected from their utility service or have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel to maintain their utility service.

PUCO is also extending the regular Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) application deadline until June 1. Families that have not received a Winter Crisis or regular-HEAP benefit can apply.

The winter reconnect order has been extended until May 1, which helps Ohioans reconnect or maintain electric and natural gas service during the heating season.

Ohioans can visit the Energy Assistance Program online to start their application and upload the required documents before the appointment. PUCO asks that Ohioans with questions about the services offered or an appointment to contact 1-800-282-0880 and select option two.