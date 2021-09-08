Public health workers prepare for CDC approval of COVID booster shot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ahead of a potential Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approval of a booster COVID-19 dose, many county health workers in The Miami Valley are gearing up for whatever could come their way.

“Plans are to try and have our clinic up and running by the 15th of September, so we can just trial it with the current 1st and second doses we’re giving right now at the health district. As well as the immunocompromised 3rd doses we’re giving as well,” said Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner Charles Patterson.

Patterson says unfortunately, people in Clark County continue to see a spike in cases, with 8 straight weeks of case increase since July 2nd. “Last week our cases were over 500 cases per the week. That’s as high as we had back into January and February of last year,” said Patterson.

In Dayton-Montgomery County, Public Health Information Officer Dan Suffoletto says he and his team are also ready to give booster if approved. “Starting next week public health will be offering vaccination clinic five days a week…Tuesday’s through Saturdays…and that’ll be various locations throughout the county,” said Suffoletto.

Suffoletto says only 51% of people in the county have been vaccinated, which is why Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health has teamed up with The Ohio Department of Health to bring $100 dollar gift card incentives to encourage people to get their first dose.

“This vaccine incentive is being offered in partnership with the Ohio department of health in order to motivate people who may be procrastinating, may be on the fence, or just haven’t gotten vaccinated yet,” said Suffoletto.

Like Suffoletto, Patterson says if the booster is approved by the CDC, this will help with lowering cases. “It will give us at least a month or 2 of a high level of reaction with antibodies so that those can work right away and prevent spread of the infection,” said Patterson.

Though White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci believes Pfizer’s booster dose could see approval by September 20th, Moderna could see delays on their booster release date.