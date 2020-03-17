Live Now
Public Health officials to give update after Montgomery Co. commissioners declare state of emergency

Coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County are holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on coronavirus response plans.

Public Health sent out a reminder Tuesday morning that they do not provide any testing or medical care for COVID-19, nor can they provide a recommendation for people to get tested. They also stress that if you are not sick, you do not need to be tested.

The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency during their normal scheduled public meeting Tuesday.

READ MORE: Premier Health, University of Dayton partner to set up COVID-19 collection site

As of Tuesday afternoon, 67 positive cases have been reported in Ohio, including one in Darke County.

