WATCH LIVE: Public health officials give update after DeWine recommends postponing primary election

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County held a news conference Monday afternoon after Governor DeWine’s recommendation to postpone the primary election to June 2.

DeWine said absentee voting will be available and will continue until June 2.

Governor DeWine announced Dr. Acton will issue an order closing fitness centers and gyms, bowling alleys, public rec centers, movie theaters, indoor water parks and indoor trampoline parks as of close of business Monday.

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed 50 cases in 12 counties Monday, up from 37 cases on Sunday. That includes 14 hospitalizations.

