Public health officials speak following Trump’s national emergency declaration

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County are holding a news conference Friday afternoon to address coronavirus concerns.

It comes after President Trump declared a national emergency and Governor Mike DeWine announced that schools will receive funding to continue meal programs during the extended closure.

Health officials confirmed early Friday afternoon that three potential cases of coronavirus in the Miami Valley have tested negative.

When asked about current cases under investigation, Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper said, “I think today is where we start and we simply say we’re not going to focus on cases or persons under investigation because we know that that virus is in the community.”

Mayor Nan Whaley signed an emergency declaration on Thursday. On Friday, she announced that the city will be suspending all water shutoffs until April 30:

Jennifer Wentzel, Director of Environmental Health with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, gave recommendations on how local restaurants and grocery stores can keep their customers and their workers safe:

Meanwhile, it’s full speed ahead for Election Day on March 17. Jan Kelly, Director of Montgomery County Board of Elections, says that polling locations do not fall under DeWine’s mass gathering ban. These areas will be fully staffed with over 1,400 helpers, but if you’d like to help, call 937-225-5656 or click here:

Mark Owens, Dayton Municipal Court Clerk, says some upcoming cases will be impacted as well:

Thirteen cases are now confirmed in the state and 159 are under investigation, according to numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health.