Public Health Monday Update: Montgomery County discuss weekends changes

Coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health officials from Montgomery County will be hosting a press conference on Monday, March 30 at 4 p.m., to address any new information about the coronavirus outbreak.

The county’s last update was on Friday, March 27, where they asked for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) and updated residents on how to apply for SNAP.

Speakers on March 27 also discussed how shelters are managing social distancing and what local hospitals are doing to make way for a potential surge in positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus.

