DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health officials from Montgomery County will be hosting a press conference on Monday, March 30 at 4 p.m., to address any new information about the coronavirus outbreak.
The county’s last update was on Friday, March 27, where they asked for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) and updated residents on how to apply for SNAP.
Speakers on March 27 also discussed how shelters are managing social distancing and what local hospitals are doing to make way for a potential surge in positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Public Health Monday Update: Montgomery County discuss weekends changes
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Health department to release latest COVID-19 case numbers
- Dutch museum says van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 30, 2020
- Florida church violates social distancing guidelines; deputies post warning sign outside