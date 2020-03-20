Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 127 active closings. Click for more details.

Public Health discuss use of emergency services, risks to children

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public health officials in Montgomery County will hold a press conference Friday at 4 p.m. to discuss public use of emergency services, risks to children and employees returning work in Montgomery County.

Thursday, Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper confirmed that Montgomery County had its first positive coronavirus test. He also said that several businesses had ignored the state-mandated shutdown and that he would take action if they did not follow Public Health’s written warnings.

Dayton Fire Department’s MMRS Coordinator, David Gerstner, spoke about Montgomery County’s is dwindling supply of PPE and the actions the county is taking to conserve.

2 NEWS will continue following this story and will update when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS