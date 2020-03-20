Public Health discuss use of emergency services, risks to children

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public health officials in Montgomery County will hold a press conference Friday at 4 p.m. to discuss public use of emergency services, risks to children and employees returning work in Montgomery County.

Thursday, Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper confirmed that Montgomery County had its first positive coronavirus test. He also said that several businesses had ignored the state-mandated shutdown and that he would take action if they did not follow Public Health’s written warnings.

Dayton Fire Department’s MMRS Coordinator, David Gerstner, spoke about Montgomery County’s is dwindling supply of PPE and the actions the county is taking to conserve.

