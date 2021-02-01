Public health departments receive high demand for COVID-19 vaccine

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – As Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccinations moves forward in Ohio, several local public health departments say they have received high demand.

As appointments with vaccination clinics run by local public health departments continue to fill up quickly, several officials are urging people in the 1B group to reach out to multiple providers in their county to increase their chances of getting the vaccine more quickly.

Vicky Knisley-Henry, health educator for Miami County Public Health, told 2 NEWS all 300 appointments for her health department’s vaccination clinic this week were booked within two hours.

Due to high demand, Miami County Public Health has only opened registration when appointments are available.

“What’s happened the last few weeks, we’ve found out on like Wednesday [how many doses we will receive], so Thursday morning it’ll open up,” Knisley-Henry said, adding that the timing for registration could vary each week. “That’s been the way it’s been working.”

Miami County Public Health is one of several providers of the vaccine in the county, along with Kroger and Premier Health, Knisley-Herny said.

In Preble County, the public health department was up until recently the only provider, but Walgreens and CVS will start to administer shots this week, according to health commissioner Erik Balster.

“We actually hit the voicemail capacity in our line that is dedicated to COVID [vaccine] registration,” he said.

Preble County Public Health is allowing residents to book appointments when they’re available on the health department’s website and by phone, Balster said.

Health officials in both counties told 2 NEWS it’s unclear how many doses will be available in future shipments, but they remain hopeful availability will increase in the coming weeks.

“We do have hopes that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be on the market within a few weeks, maybe a month or two, which would really help out with the supply chain issue,” Balster said.

To see if any appointments are available through Miami County Public Health, click here or call 937-573-3461.

To see if any appointments are open with Preble County Public Health, click here or call 937-472-0087.

Both public health departments have opened their vaccination clinics to those who live or work in their respective counties and qualify for vaccination during Phase 1B.

This week’s vaccination clinics run by Miami County Public Health and Preble County Public Health have already been booked up, according to Knisley-Henry and Balster.