Public Health officials encourage social distancing as COVID-19 continues to spread

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – City and Public Health officials held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the area’s COVID-19 response. It comes after a Veteran inpatient tested positive for coronavirus at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper continues to urge the public to practice social distancing and to stay home if you’re feeling sick, even if your symptoms seem mild.

Officials could not give much detail on the Dayton VA case, as the patient involved is not a Montgomery County resident.

Cooper maintains that although no Montgomery County residents have laboratory-confirmed cases as of yet, the virus is certainly present in the area.

Mayor Nan Whaley encouraged the public to give blood if they are able.

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed 88 cases have now been reported in Ohio. ODH says 26 people have been hospitalized.

Darke County saw its first confirmed case of the virus on Tuesday.

Governor DeWine announced that 181 BMV locations across the state will close until further notice. Five will remain open to process commercial driver license applications and renewals. The governor also announced places like barber shops, salons and tattoo parlors will close at the end of business Wednesday.

Along with the BMV, Montgomery County will suspend its in-person birth and death record services. Offices will still be open and all requests will be mailed back to the customer within two days.

To request a birth or death certificate, Public Health asks that you contact (937) 496-3117 to place telephone orders or request one online at www.vitalchek.com. Funeral homes will continue to submit requests as they normally would, but to purchase death records and permits visit https://funeralhome.vitalchek.com/fhphome.xhtml.