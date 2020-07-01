FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health confirmed that several members of Gates of Praise, a church in Fairborn, had COVID-19 in early June.
Representatives of the church recommended members get tested June 7 after several people tested positive with symptoms. The status of those members is unknown at this time.
Dr. Don Brannon, an epidemiologist with Greene County Public Health, said those who had contact with positive cases were notified. He said that it has been two weeks since then and they are out of isolation.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com is working to gather more information for this story.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Public Health confirms COVID-19 cases at Fairborn church
- Put-in-Bay Mayor asks visitors to wear masks, social distance after outbreak tied to island
- Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing
- Downtown businesses anticipate ‘tough’ few months ahead as Dayton Dragons season is canceled
- Clark County monitoring positive virus case at Springview Government Center