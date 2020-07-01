Public Health confirms COVID-19 cases at Fairborn church

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health confirmed that several members of Gates of Praise, a church in Fairborn, had COVID-19 in early June.

Representatives of the church recommended members get tested June 7 after several people tested positive with symptoms. The status of those members is unknown at this time.

Dr. Don Brannon, an epidemiologist with Greene County Public Health, said those who had contact with positive cases were notified. He said that it has been two weeks since then and they are out of isolation.

