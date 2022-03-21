DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Spring break is finally here for many school districts across the Miami Valley, and with COVID-19 cases on the decline, the hope remains that cases don’t spike once people return from vacation.

In Clark County, COVID-19 cases are at less than 10 per 100,000, a positive number Clark County Combined Health District Assistant Health Commissioner Chris Cook doesn’t want to see go anywhere. “You think about spring break. We’re coming back here in the next couple of weeks, coming back to the classroom. Is there a potential for a bump in cases? Yeah of course there’s that potential. But there’s that potential with any kind of gathering where you have people together,” said Cook.

COVID-19 cases also remain low in Montgomery County, and Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County Public Information Supervisor Dan Suffoletto said if people are feeling sick the safest bet is to ditch your spring break plans and stay home.

“If you’re at all sick you should not be traveling, you should not be going to any parties. So, that’s something you wanna make sure you pay attention to,” said Suffoletto.

For families who plan on heading out on vacation but have children who can’t get vaccinated just yet, Suffoletto encourages parents to monitor their kids closely. “It’s very important that you stay away from others if you’re sick or other people are sick. Also, if you’re parents out there, if people in your household are able to get vaccinated, you need to make sure that everybody in that household is vaccinated. So, that’ll help protect everybody.”

Cook also has another tip for families going on vacation, he said it might be worth it to pack that mask along with your sunblock, swimsuit and shades. “I think we’re all starting to figure out exactly when our high risk or low risks are. So, if you feel more comfortable wearing a mask in a setting I don’t think you’re going to be alone.”