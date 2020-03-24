Public Health: 23 cases of coronavirus in Miami County, all but 1 connected to care facilities

Breaking News
DP&L employee tests positive for COVID-19
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – As of Tuesday afternoon, Miami County Public Health says there are 23 positive coronavirus cases in the area, with all but one of those associated with Koester Pavilion and Springmeade Health Center.

The standalone case is a 56-year-old who was a recent traveler outside the country. That individual is in self-quarantine.

Public Health says they’ve received a lot of question’s surrounding Governor DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton’s ‘stay at home’ order. They are working with area organizations to come up with a clearer understanding of what is considered an essential business.

Companies that remain open are expected to follow state officials’ recommendations on social distancing and guidance on monitoring employee health.

