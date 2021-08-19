Protests continue against vaccine and mask mandates across The Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Thursday, protesters stood across from Dayton Children’s Hospital waving flags and holding signs reading ‘my body my choice,’ all in protest of the hospitals new vaccine mandate for employees.

A parent of a Dayton Children’s patient Daniele Eakins feels if she and her family have the choice to get vaccinated, so should the people keeping her daughter healthy.

“My daughter carries chronic respiratory infections, and they’re there in her space putting themselves at risk every day,” said Eakins. “I don’t feel that it’s right that they have to choose between their job and a vaccine that’s experimental.”

A statement from Dayton Children’s leaders saying in part, “We fully respect an individual’s right to choose to receive or refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. We also fully accept our responsibility to protect the health and safety of our patients, families, employees and all who enter Dayton Children’s against the deadly COVID-19 virus.”

Although not in healthcare herself, Jessica Mcinturff supports people having the right to choose if they should get the vaccine or not. “I have a daughter too, I have kids myself. She was born free I was born free, that’s how we’re gonna stay,” said Mcinturff.

At Springboro Schools, many parents and students also took to the streets to protest the schools new mask mandate. As of now, students PreK through 6th grade are required to wear masks. Those 7th grade through 12th grade are strongly recommended.

A statement from Springboro Superintendent Larry Hook addressing parents concerns saying in part quote, “”Requiring students and staff in grades PreK-6 to wear a mask will help eliminate quarantines when exposed to a positive COVID-19 contact, keeping PreK-6 students safe and in the classroom.”

The deadline for the vaccination mandate at Dayton Children’s is October 1st. Springboro Schools Superintendent Hook says he and his team will continue monitoring cases and other evidence every 30 days and reevaluate the mandates.