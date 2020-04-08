Premier Health upgrades EMS software for easier, safer handoffs at hospitals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health, in partnership with Pulsara, has adapted the company’s mobile communications platform for stroke patients to help EMS agencies when they arrive with patients suspected of having COVID-19.

“EMS can now send an alert to the receiving emergency department that a suspected COVID-19 patient is in transit and the emergency team can respond with the appropriate directions to enable a safer and efficient handoff,” said Candy Skidmore, VP of service integration for emergency, trauma, CareFlight, and EMS Center of Excellence, Premier Health.

Pulsara is a communication platform accessed through an app on any smart device and was originally developed by physicians to improve coordination for stroke patient assessment.

Alerts from EMS personnel via the app go to the receiving emergency department. The alert is created with one tap of the app. The receiving facility will acknowledge the call and provide directions, such as a reminder to put a mask on a patient, as well as direct them to a specific entrance or room.

This COVID-19 rapid notification system is being used at all Premier Health hospitals, allowing staff to anticipate the needs of incoming patients and enabling EMS to hand off patients seamlessly and return to service quickly.

Local agencies that currently use Pulsara, include fire and/or EMS departments in Dayton, Riverside, Jefferson Township, Huber Heights, Tipp City, Vandalia, Clearcreek, Cedarville Township, West Alexandria, Bradford, Kettering, Spring Valley, Union, Harrison Township, Lebanon, Fairborn, New Lebanon, Union Township, Bethel Township, Brookville, Saint Paris and New Carlisle.