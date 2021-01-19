Premier Health distributes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Phase 1B

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – In a recent article, WDTN reported Premier Health was to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines to Phase 1B on January 19th.

Since then, 1,100 vaccinations have been administered to Ohioans 80 and older. “The plan is, every week we are going to be getting additional doses to open more and more vaccination clinics moving forward,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Roberto Colon.

A woman holds up her vaccination card after receiving the COVID-19 shot.

During the clinics, people cannot walk in and get the shot without an appointment. The hospital encourages people to call (937)-276-4141 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week to schedule a time to get the shot.

Information on the vaccination clinics can also be accessed on Premier Health’s website. People who are qualified for getting the vaccine are also asked to be cautious, as scam calls have been reported. “We are becoming aware that there are unfortunately some people trying to take advantage of some residents in our areas,” said Colon.

Premier Health officials report that someone showed up to a clinic on January 19th, claiming to have an appointment after receiving a ‘call from Premier Health.’ The caller asked the person if they wanted to make an appointment for a shot. The scammer also asked for social security information.

“We will likely verify that information if we are ever talking to someone, but we are not going to likely be calling and asking for any of that information,” said Colon.

The next group of vaccinations will be January 25th for Ohioans 75 and older, or people with serious medical conditions. On February 1st, Ohioans 70 and up along with K-12 staff will qualify for the shot. On February 8th, Ohioans 65 and older can receive their shots as well.