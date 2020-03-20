Premier Health collection site announces Saturday hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health has announced in a press release that on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. its COVID-19 collection site in the UD Arena parking lot will be open.
Premier Health believes that providing Saturday hours will allow anyone who receives a physician order today the opportunity to have the test administered immediately. This site continues to offer a process to collect specimens from patients who have a physician order with them for a COVID-19 test to be performed.
CompuNet will collect and forward specimens as appropriate to its reference laboratory, Quest Diagnostics, for COVID-19 testing.
Since the Premier Health COVID-19 collection site opened on March 17, over 800 COVID-19 tests have been administered.
The site will be closed on Sunday, March 22.
