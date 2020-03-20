1  of  3
Premier Health collection site announces Saturday hours

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
UD Arena COVID site

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)Premier Health has announced in a press release that on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. its COVID-19 collection site in the UD Arena parking lot will be open.

Premier Health believes that providing Saturday hours will allow anyone who receives a physician order today the opportunity to have the test administered immediately.  This site continues to offer a process to collect specimens from patients who have a physician order with them for a COVID-19 test to be performed.

CompuNet will collect and forward specimens as appropriate to its reference laboratory, Quest Diagnostics, for COVID-19 testing.

Since the Premier Health COVID-19 collection site opened on March 17, over 800 COVID-19 tests have been administered. 

The site will be closed on Sunday, March 22.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

