Preble County Public Health investigating COVID outbreak at Camden camp

CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) — Preble County Public Health is currently investigating reports of a COVID-19 outbreak at Woodland Trails Scout Reservation in Camden.

Public health officials said the camp event being investigated was held from July 4 to July 10.

This comes after a Baptist church retreat at Camp Chautauqua in Miamisburg led to an outbreak of 70-plus cases at the start of July. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is currently working with camp officials to contact trace those who attended.

An outbreak is defined as “two or more cases who are epidemiologically linked with a common exposure

in a community, institutional, or healthcare setting, do not share a household, and were not identified as

close contacts of each other in another setting during standard case investigation and contact tracing.”

Preble County is asking anyone who attended the camp that may be experiencing COVID-like symptoms to reach out to Public Health at 937-472-0087.