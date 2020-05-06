Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Preble County Health Commissioner appointed to governor’s Salon Advisory Board

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.


PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble County Health Commissioner Erik Balster has been appointed to Governor Mike DeWine’s state advisory group considering how hair salons, barber shops and tanning facilities may reopen and still fight the coronavirus.

On May 1, DeWine announced the members of his advisory groups on reopening eateries and personal service businesses such as hair salons, barber shops and tanning facilities.

Balster will serve on the advisory group examining how to reopen services that fall under cosmetology and related services, while balancing the need to protect the health of employees and customers.

The group consists of state and local public health experts, along with representatives from hair salons, barber shops and tanning facilities businesses across Ohio.

Balster said in a press release that there is currently no date set for the reopening of the personal care businesses, but the pace of the daily meetings has been rapid and our main concern of the group members is to do things right.

DeWine also has called for similar groups to be assembled for other sectors such as libraries, travel, tourism, sports, outdoor recreation, gyms, theaters, childcare and adult daycares.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS