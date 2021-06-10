Preble Co. Health Department teams up with local groups to provide free vaccine and food

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – For over two hours Thursday, June 10th, people from all over had the chance to stop by the Preble County Fairgrounds to get free food, the J&J single dose COVID-19 vaccine, and health checkups.

CareSource Vice President of Ohio Market Operations Deirdra Yocum said people began showing up at 2am. By the end, 145 households received food, 13 people got J&J’s shot, and 22 received health screenings. “A lot of people didn’t have an opportunity to get out and get food, and they also got behind on their health and wellness checks. So this just provides a real opportunity to catch up on that,” said Yocum.

Heidi Jackson was one of the people who got the J&J shot.”I had an appointment I canceled when they had all the blood clots and stuff. But then I decided, my odds of getting a blood clot or winning the vax-a-million? I’ll take my odds,” said Jackson.

The Preble County native was also excited to see free food going to people in need. “It’s hoppin. It’s nice it’s great to see. Especially here in my hometown. It’s just great to see people giving,” said Jackson.

Yocum says CareSource plans to host two more events like this in the future. The next will be in Montgomery County at UD’s Arena August 26th. The second one will be in Greene County at The Nutter Center September 9th.