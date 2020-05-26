Pratt Industries celebrates its own frontline heroes

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pratt Industries, a packing plant in West Carrollton, celebrated its own frontline heroes by holding a celebration for its employees.
The plant wanted to show how grateful it is that its employees are still coming to work during the pandemic. Packaging and mail companies were deemed essential, so the company has been open throughout.
Employees wore masks during the event and maintained social distancing while playing games and enjoying food.
