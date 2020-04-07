PPE purchasing a complicated – and global – process for Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – During his Monday press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state would be putting together a team of public and private sector experts to make sure the state has enough personal protective equipment – or PPE – for medical workers in hospitals and nursing homes as the epidemic is expected to hit a peak the next two weeks.

DeWine announced the group as he emphasized the state’s need for making more equipment within its borders and finding ways to get more use out of existing supplies.

Before the outbreak began, the process of buying PPE was complicated, according to Bill Teets of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services. He told WDTN.com on Monday the state goes through various channels to find medical machinery, masks, goggles, body gear and the other equipment that’s in high demand during the epidemic.

“It’s a complex process,” Teets said. “People who do this are doing it for a living, they’re procurement professionals. You have to coordinate those individual so we have a unified effort. We work with various entities in the state to make sure, during times like this, all hands on deck.

“Our people are concentrating on identifying the needs and potential solutions.”

DeWine also announced 1,400 companies in the state have reached out about manufacturing PPE. He said the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance and JobsOhio have also reached out to manufacturers about providing materials or equipment.

DeWine said people following stay-at-home orders and best practices are helping make time for hospitals and nursing homes to deal with needed space for the epidemic but to stock up on their inventory. “You are buying us time not only to expand hospitals but to get personal protection gear to hospital personnel, nursing home personnel and first responders,” DeWine said.

‘It’s not like going on Amazon and clicking a button’

Teets said the state’s process for buying PPE includes vetting sellers and making sure they’re reputable. The procurement process also works differently depending on the vendor and the material the state is trying to purchase. He said the market isn’t a one-stop-shop like Amazon or eBay, especially with dealing with companies based worldwide.

Officials in Ohio have existing contracts with vendors, suppliers they work with on a regular basis and are also researching online to find other vendors, according to Teets. The process isn’t just for finished equipment and supplies, but for raw materials manufacturers in the state might need.

“It could be a matter of helping companies with supply chain issues or with raw materials that need maintained,” Teets said. “We may work with private companies in a specific field.

DeWine said he wants companies in the state to find ways to make PPE last longer. He cited Battel, the Ohio company that developed a method of sanitizing N-95 respiratory masks, allowing them to be re-used up to 20 times. He also wants to move the manufacturing of critical medical equipment back to Ohio. Much of the manufacturing was off-shored during the 1990s and 2000s.

“We are much too reliant on foreign countries,” DeWine said. “That’s something we have to change once this crisis is over. The efforts we are making in Ohio to confront this crisis will help us today and it will strengthen our manufacturing base for years to come.”

Ohio companies looking for information on PPE or on supplying it can visit the Ohio Manfacturers Assocation to Fight COVID-19 website.