THE MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – As many school districts across The Miami Valley return to the classroom following the holidays and new year, that also includes stricter COVID-19 precautions.

At Northeastern Local Schools, Superintendent John Kronour says the first day back comes with mask mandates for all. “The pandemic in general has been exhausting from the start,” said Superintendent Kronour. “Right now we are universal masking throughout the district so that we can try and keep our kids in school in person.”

Superintendent Kronour says that four out of five Northeastern Local Schools are in person, but Rolling Hills is virtual due to staffing shortages. “I don’t know that it’s all COVID…but COVID has I think definitely been the major factor.”

At Beavercreek City Schools, Student Services Director Jeff Madden says they’re also on a mask mandate on the first day back. “We’re getting phone calls from parents today asking questions about how to handle their child’s situation when it comes to an isolation or quarantine,” said Madden.

Two years into the pandemic, both Madden and Superintendent Kronour say both faculty and students are feeling exhausted with the continued impact of the virus. “2022 it seems to still be lingering on. It’s starting to wear on all of us. There’s certainly a need to try to get back to normal,” said Madden.

“To pivot from you know in person learning to some virtual to back, it’s just you know…trying to do the very best we can to service our students. But, covid has definitely made that a challenge,” said Superintendent Kronour.

Both Beavercreek City Schools and Northeastern Local Schools will continue mask requirements for now, reevaluating numbers in the future to hopefully get rid of these mandates.